The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1,190.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $386.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

