Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,207.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,187.47. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $747.77 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.