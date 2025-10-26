Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Increased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.6% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Investment Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $836,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial set a $638.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $573.72 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.01. The company has a market capitalization of $518.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

