Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in Philip Morris International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $157.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average is $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

