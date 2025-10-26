Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.96 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

