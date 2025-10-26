Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hixon Zuercher LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Netflix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,207.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,187.47. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $747.77 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.