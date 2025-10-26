Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.4% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

PG stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.96 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average is $158.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

