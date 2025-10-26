Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $546.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.32.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,724 shares of company stock worth $19,500,332. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

