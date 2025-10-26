iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Darden Wealth Group Inc

Darden Wealth Group Inc decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,183,000 after purchasing an additional 846,406 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

