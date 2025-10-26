Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 428 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (down previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,352.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $747.77 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,207.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,187.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

