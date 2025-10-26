Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $196,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,207.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,187.47. The firm has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.77 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus set a $1,410.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,352.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

