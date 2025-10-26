Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $283.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

