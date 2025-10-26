Saybrook Capital NC Sells 600 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

NYSE:WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. The company has a market cap of $846.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

