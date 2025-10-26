Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 52,075 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $101,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after buying an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

