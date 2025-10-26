Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by VestGen Investment Management

VestGen Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of VestGen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after acquiring an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

