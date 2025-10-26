VestGen Investment Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

VestGen Investment Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

