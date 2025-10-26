Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $39,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $303.97 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.34.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

