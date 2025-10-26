Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.22.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $218.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.46. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.