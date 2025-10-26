Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $228.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.63. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

