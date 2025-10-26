174 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Acquired by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,207.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.77 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Netflix from $1,560.00 to $1,510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.