Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVV opened at $680.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $660.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $681.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

