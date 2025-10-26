Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 72,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $622.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $623.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

