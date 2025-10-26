Atlatl Advisers LLC Buys 11,973 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Atlatl Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.2% of Atlatl Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

