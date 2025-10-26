Saybrook Capital NC Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of APH opened at $133.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

