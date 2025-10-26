Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 59,992 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $72,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

