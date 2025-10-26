Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price target (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Booking from $5,660.00 to $5,590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,010.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,146.16 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,432.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5,368.74. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

