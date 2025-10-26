Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $347.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,467,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $347,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VB stock opened at $258.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.14 and a 200-day moving average of $239.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.