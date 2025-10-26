Orion Capital Management LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

