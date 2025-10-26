Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 401,354 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after buying an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.12.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.27.

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

