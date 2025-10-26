Darden Wealth Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Darden Wealth Group Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $333.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $334.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

