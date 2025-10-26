Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $24,373,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

