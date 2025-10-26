Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $50.11 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6%

UNP stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.39. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

