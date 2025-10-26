Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $784.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $767.57 and a 200 day moving average of $680.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

