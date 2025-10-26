Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,283,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,783,000 after purchasing an additional 139,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,693,000 after acquiring an additional 803,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,243,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $213.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $215.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.