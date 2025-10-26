Medtronic PLC $MDT Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 414,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.