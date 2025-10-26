Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after buying an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,305,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $417,842,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $333.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $334.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.