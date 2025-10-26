Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.15.

Applied Materials stock opened at $228.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.63. The stock has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

