Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $20.16 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $162,127,000. Amundi boosted its position in American Tower by 35.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,694,000 after purchasing an additional 743,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after purchasing an additional 540,648 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

