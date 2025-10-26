Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 941 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 8.0%

NYSE:IBM opened at $307.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $310.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.87. The stock has a market cap of $286.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

