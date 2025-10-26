Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 298 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $243.06 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.63. The company has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.91.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

