University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 267 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,284,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Booking by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 12.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6,450.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $6,363.00 to $6,743.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,010.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,146.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,432.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5,368.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

