QV Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $747.77 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,207.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,187.47.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

