Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1,854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 176,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $137.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

