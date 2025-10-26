Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Lowered by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

