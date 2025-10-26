Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $386.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

