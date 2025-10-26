Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $27.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 101,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. RedJay Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. RedJay Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 47,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

