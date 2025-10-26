Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $825.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $768.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $768.44. The company has a market capitalization of $781.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

