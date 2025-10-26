Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.73. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.