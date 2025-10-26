Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

