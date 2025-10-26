Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.75.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $573.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The company has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.